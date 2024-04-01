Weaver Consulting Group Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $481.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

