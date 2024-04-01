Weaver Consulting Group Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IOO stock opened at $89.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $89.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.11.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

