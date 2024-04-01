Weaver Consulting Group Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $260.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $366.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

