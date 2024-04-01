Weaver Consulting Group Sells 1,073 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $360,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $40.80 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $41.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

