Weaver Consulting Group Sells 2,185 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,577,163,000 after buying an additional 325,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,427 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $94.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.29. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,349 shares of company stock valued at $15,334,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

