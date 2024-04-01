Weaver Consulting Group Sells 281 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 0.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $191.65 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.78 and its 200-day moving average is $209.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.