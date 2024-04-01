Weaver Consulting Group Sells 2,965 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 191,291 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

