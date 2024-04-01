Weaver Consulting Group Sells 73 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $182.57 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.50. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

