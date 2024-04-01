Weaver Consulting Group Sells 8,895 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHV stock opened at $110.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

