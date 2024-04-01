Weaver Consulting Group Takes $243,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.77 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.