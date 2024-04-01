Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NCR Voyix (VYX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX):

3/28/2024 – NCR Voyix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2024 – NCR Voyix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2024 – NCR Voyix is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2024 – NCR Voyix was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2024 – NCR Voyix had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – NCR Voyix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2024 – NCR Voyix had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of NCR Voyix stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.38. 1,222,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 21.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCR Voyix Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.