Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $14.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Sprinklr stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,123 over the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 5.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

