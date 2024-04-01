Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WFC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $57.50. 5,277,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,914,643. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

