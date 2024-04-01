Wells Fargo & Company Raises Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $131.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.27.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $129.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average of $122.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 93.85%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

