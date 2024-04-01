Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.21. 1,750,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,472,863. Starbucks has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

