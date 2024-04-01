Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires 62,002 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,002 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJP traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1082 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

