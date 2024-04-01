Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires 8,369 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,032. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

