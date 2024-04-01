Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Boosts Position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned about 0.36% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1,211.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1,234.1% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.59. 43,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,748. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.85. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.27.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

