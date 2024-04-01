Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.72. 124,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,304. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1142 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

