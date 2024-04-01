Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTUFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 343 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $10.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $639.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $648.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.75. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTUGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.00.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

