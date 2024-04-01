Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 1,929 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management cut its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,860. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

