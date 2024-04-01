Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 4,198 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.64. 993,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,487. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2337 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

