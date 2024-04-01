Westaim (CVE:WED) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at Cormark

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cormark from C$5.20 to C$4.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s current price.

Westaim Stock Performance

Westaim stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 301,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,814. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$504.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. Westaim has a 52-week low of C$2.81 and a 52-week high of C$3.92. The company has a current ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.16). Westaim had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 86.46%. The firm had revenue of C$2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Westaim will post 0.01369 EPS for the current year.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.