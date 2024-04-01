Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Up 26.8% in March

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the February 29th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

IGI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.16. 19,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,713. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.