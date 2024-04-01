Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.14

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.14 and last traded at $72.01, with a volume of 2195164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Western Digital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

