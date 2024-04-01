Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Short Interest Down 17.1% in March

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 29th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Westrock Coffee Trading Up 3.6 %

WESTW opened at $2.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WESTW. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 483,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 189,361 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Westrock Coffee by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 335,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

