Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.31.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $317.53 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $319.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.08.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,329 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,906. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

