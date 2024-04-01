Willis Towers Watson Public’s (WTW) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $315.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $295.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTW. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $275.00 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,484,000 after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,568,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,062,000 after buying an additional 158,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,746,000 after buying an additional 42,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,242,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

