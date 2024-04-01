WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.10

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 1538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $653.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10,127.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.