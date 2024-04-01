Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 1,333 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,638. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $48.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

