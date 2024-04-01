Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 2,221 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 54,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,014,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,740,288. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

