Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 260 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.26. 5,309,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,684,205. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

