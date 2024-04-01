Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 734 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,751 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,416,000 after buying an additional 526,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,747,000 after purchasing an additional 227,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $503,489,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,208,000 after purchasing an additional 715,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,757,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,505,000 after purchasing an additional 129,929 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $57.88.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

