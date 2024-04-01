Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.37% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BBHY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 156,285 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

