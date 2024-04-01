Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,711. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

