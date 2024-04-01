Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $2.94 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VEU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.50. 1,226,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $58.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.