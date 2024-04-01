Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $985,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.20. 328,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,367. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.75 and its 200-day moving average is $257.79. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.31 and a twelve month high of $288.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

