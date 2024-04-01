Wolf Group Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank increased its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $6.24 on Monday, reaching $827.46. 184,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $806.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $744.92. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total value of $2,460,966.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,424.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

