Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 116 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 3.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.99. 665,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.20 and a 200 day moving average of $173.88. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $136.24 and a 1-year high of $197.90.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

