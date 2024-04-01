Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 138 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000.

NASDAQ:VTWG traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.65. 13,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,828. The company has a market cap of $909.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.27. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $199.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

