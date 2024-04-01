Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 852 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after purchasing an additional 436,029 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 241,066 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,154,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 119,528 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,261,000.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMDY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $53.00.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.