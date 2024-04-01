Wolf Group Capital Advisors Takes $213,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,953. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

