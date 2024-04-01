Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Sets New 52-Week High at $155.99

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.99 and last traded at $154.53, with a volume of 49189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.89.

Woodward Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $4,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 998,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,377,000 after buying an additional 40,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward



Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

