Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Trading 4.8% Higher

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.74 and last traded at $107.11. 1,392,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,845,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.87.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 81,338 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,150,000 after acquiring an additional 351,537 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $26,719,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

