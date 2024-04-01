Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Short Interest Update

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 29th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on XMTR. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Get Xometry alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XMTR

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $820.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.75. Xometry has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.34% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $148,679.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,302.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $148,679.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,302.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,885.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,987 shares of company stock valued at $663,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,652,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xometry by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,434,000 after buying an additional 628,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Xometry by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,188,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,667,000 after buying an additional 23,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xometry by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,800,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,471,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Xometry by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after buying an additional 832,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.