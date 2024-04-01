Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $301.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

