ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.58. 1,891,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 7,459,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.