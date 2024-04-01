Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 13,133 VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.12% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $109,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $161,000.

USTB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.70. 12,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,722. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.2055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

