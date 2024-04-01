Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.83% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,947. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.71. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34.

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

