Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Buys 418 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,027,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,381. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $208.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day moving average is $186.73.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

